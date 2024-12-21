A devastating fire swept through the local market in Margherita, Assam in the early hours of Saturday night, December 21 reducing approximately 20-25 shops to ashes. The inferno, which ignited around 1 a.m., caused significant property damage estimated at Rs 1.50 crore.

Local residents suspect foul play, suggesting the fire may have been a deliberate act of arson. Firefighters rushed to the scene and successfully contained the blaze; however, efforts to fully extinguish the smoldering remnants are ongoing.

Authorities are expected to launch a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Earlier, a massive blaze broke out at Fakiragram market, Assam engulfing the shop of a local businessman.

The blaze caused extensive damage, reducing the shop belonging to one Badal Saha to ashes and resulting in financial losses estimated to be in the lakhs.

The timely arrival of the fire brigade prevented the fire from spreading further.

Firefighters brought the situation under control, averting a potentially larger disaster.

Also read: Assam: Massive fire breaks out at Fakiragram market, no casualties reported