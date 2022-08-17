Continuing its crusade against corrupt government officials, Assam’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption today (August 17) caught red-handed Lachit Basumatary, Block Elementary Education Officer from Rani, Kamrup (Rural) while accepting bribe.

According to the Directorate, Basumatary was arrested for demanding money to complete pending work related to post-transfer at his office.

Basumatary was caught red-handed in his office chamber along with the accepted bribe amount.

As per vigilance sleuths, the bribe money was seized from the possession of Basumatary, in the presence of independent witnesses. During a further search of his vehicle, a cash amount of Rs 1 lakh was recovered by the team. Meanwhile, a search operation is being conducted at Basumatary's house.

Taking to Twitter, Special DGP (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh wrote, that BEEO of Rani, District Kamrup Rural Sri Lachit Basumatary demanded a bribe for updating the service book and issuing LPC. He has been trapped and arrested red-handed today by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam

BEEO of Rani, District Kamrup Rural Sri Lachit Basumatary demanded bribe for updating the service book and issuing LPC. He has been trapped and arrested red handed today by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/zZJcUNL03A — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 17, 2022

A case has been registered in the ACB police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Basumatary. Necessary legal follow-up actions are underway, informed the Directorate. The Assam government has launched a massive crackdown against corruption in the State following which several government officials were arrested in the recent past.