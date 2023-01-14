Assam Police on January 14 arrested the technician of the Blood Bank at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for allegedly selling a unit of blood for a whopping Rs 10,000.

According to reports, the technician, identified as Prasanna Baishya, is also involved in a blood bank racket. Baishya was arrested based on an FIR filed a week ago.

An unit of blood in GMCH cost not more than Rs. 600. The accused was illegally selling the blood in the hospital without the hospital administrations knowledge.Notably, GMCH manangement had earlier suspended three other workers of the laboratory. On the other hand three other accused are allegedly absconding.

﻿Earlier in December 2022, a truck driver Abdul Majid was allegedly duped of ₹10,000 at the premises of GMCH on December 17 by an individual pretending to be an employee of the GMCH.

The conman promised that he could help in referring the man's wife who is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital to more competent Doctors who could treat her better. It was learnt that, the truck driver and his spouse hail from Dudhnoi village in the Goalpara district of Assam.

In this regard, an FIR was lodged at the Bhangagarh Police station in Guwahati by the Superintendent of GMCH against such fraudulent people in order to nab the culprit who deceived the patient.

According to reports, the victim's wife has been suffering from a prolonged medical condition. She was admitted in the Marwari Hospital for quite some time, which drained them of their savings. When the money he got after mortgaging their land also drained out, they decided to shift to the government hospital.

Abdul said that, "A person pretending to be an employee at GMCH had approached his sister-in-law and her husband with the false promise of referring his wife to senior doctors who would help in treating his spouse better. His sister-in-law and her husband were lured by the false promises and handed over 10,000 in cash to him for the treatment and referral to other doctors." Abdul said that "I have a strong gut feeling that this conman was following his wife's admittance at GMCH besides the nature of her treatment quite closely."