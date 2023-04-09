In a shocking revelation, Dhubri Police have arrested three individuals on April 9 for running a blood-selling racket on the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) campus. Mehedi Hasan, Sarfaraz Hussain, and Mominul Hoque were caught red-handed selling blood to the families of needy patients at the hospital by members of The Humanity, an award-winning voluntary blood donation group, who immediately handed them over to the police.

According to Sudip Kundu, the founder of The Humanity, the group received a complaint about the illegal activity on the DMCH campus and set up a trap in collaboration with Dhubri Police. They caught the culprits red-handed, who were selling blood at Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per unit, with a higher price for rare blood groups.

"This racket has been in business for a long time," Kundu said. "We will not allow such illegal activities in any hospital. We have caught them, and they will be punished accordingly."

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, and police officials have stated that they will follow all official procedures before registering a case.