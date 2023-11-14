In a sensational incident, a blood soaked body has been found near the National Highway No 17 at Jamduar area of Tilapara which falls under Kokrajhar police station.

The deceased has identified as 26 years old Abbas Ali, public and family members suspect that some miscreants killed Ali with a sharp object and abandoned his body beside National Highway 17.

The deceased was reportedly returning home from Bilasipara in Dhubri district, where he had gone to the Kali Puja festivities to attend a fair. Ali resided in Dhubri district's Suapata Part-l village in Bilasipara.

Afterward, a squad of Kokrajhar and Salkocha police personnel arrived at the scene, recovered the deceased, and took it to the Kokrajhar Civil Hospital for an autopsy.

Locals have demanded that the killers must be apprehended at the earliest. The local Chatra Mukti Sangram Committee have demanded that the miscreants be apprehended as soon as possible and given harsh punishment.