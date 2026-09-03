Assam: BMCH, Kalgachia BPHC hold convergence meeting to strengthen healthcare services

A convergence meeting between Barpeta Medical College & Hospital (BMCH) and Kalgachia BPHC was held at Kalgachia BPHC on Wednesday to strengthen coordination and improve healthcare service delivery.

The meeting was held as directed by the District Commissioner, Barpeta, and was attended by Prof. Dr. Rukeiya Begum, HOD, Paediatrics, BMCH; Dr. Kankan Talukdar, O&G, BMCH; Dr. Bhupen Chandra Bora, Joint DHS, Barpeta; and Ms. Murchana Malakar, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, Health Branch, along with other health officials and staff.

Discussions focused on strengthening referral and back-referral linkages between Kalgachia BPHC and BMCH, particularly for patients requiring specialist and higher-level care. Officials also stressed better communication between referring and receiving facilities and proper follow-up of referred patients.

Special emphasis was placed on maternal and child health, paediatric care, antenatal services, institutional deliveries and the identification and management of high-risk pregnancies, along with timely referral of emergency cases.

The meeting also discussed improving documentation, patient tracking, coordination and continuity of care to ensure timely and quality healthcare services.

The officials concluded with a commitment to maintain regular coordination between the two healthcare facilities and work towards providing accessible, timely and quality healthcare services to the community.