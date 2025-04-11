The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), formerly known as SEBA, released the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examination results today at 10:30 am, revealing a significant drop in pass percentage compared to last year.

This year's overall pass percentage stands at 63.98 per cent, marking a substantial decline from last year's 75.7%. Out of 4,29,449 registered students, 4,22,737 appeared for the exams, while 6,712 were absent. According to official records, 22 results have been withheld, and 101 candidates were expelled during the examination process.

The exams were conducted between February 15 and March 3, 2025, with practical tests held on January 21-22.

Division-wise performance

The results breakdown reveals:

- 89,041 candidates secured first division

- 1,35,568 students passed with second division

- 45,862 students achieved third division

Gender and district performance

Male candidates outperformed female candidates with a pass rate of 67.59 per cent compared to 61.09 per cent for females. Among the 4,22,737 students who took the exam, 1,87,752 were male, and 2,34,985 were female.

District-wise, Sivasagar topped the charts with an impressive 85.55 per cent pass rate, followed by Dibrugarh at 81.10 per cent and Dhemaji at 80.64 per cent. Sribhumi district recorded the lowest performance, with only 47.96 per cent of students passing, highlighting regional educational disparities across the state.

Accessing results

Students can check their results on official websites, including asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in by entering their roll number and a captcha code. Digital marksheets are also available through DigiLocker, with a minimum of 30 per cent marks per subject required to pass.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed the announcement and urged students to verify the details on their provisional marksheets before collecting the originals later.