Assam Board extends regular classes for classes 10 and 12 ahead of 2027 board exams

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I (erstwhile SEBA) has extended the period of regular classes for Class 10 and Class 12 students in view of the recent devastating floods in some districts and the ongoing census activities across the state.

As per a notification issued by the Board on September 8, 2026, regular classes for Class 10 will continue until February 22, 2027, while classes for Class 12 will continue until March 8, 2027 to ensure that the prescribed course content is completed.

The Board stated that the recent floods and the ongoing census process have disrupted the academic schedule, creating the possibility that the syllabus for Class 10 may not be completed by the first week of February 2027 and that of Class 12 by February 28, 2027.

“Therefore, it is decided that regular classes of class 10 may continue till 22 February, 2027 and for class 12 those may continue till 8th March, 2027 to complete the course contents,” the notification stated.

The Board further clarified that the schedules for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination and the Higher Secondary Final Examination will be decided accordingly, taking into account the extended classroom schedule.

The notification was issued by the Secretary, Assam State School Education Board, Division-I, and circulated to the Education Minister’s office, School Education Department, Director of Secondary Education, Inspectors of Schools, Controllers of Examinations and other concerned officials for necessary action.