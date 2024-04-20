The Secondary Board of Education Assam (SEBA) will release the results for Assam Board class 10 exam today at 10.30 am.

Candidates who appeared for the exams this year, will be able to check their class 10 result from the official website at sebaonline.org.

As per the fficial notification for all candidates who participated in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2024, administered by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, during the months of February and March, 2024. The results of this examination will be made available through the Results Gazette in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully passed.

It is assured that every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the published results. If any errors are identified, necessary corrections will be made through corrigendum or addendum, as required, either independently or in conjunction with the re-checking of results, with updates being communicated to all examination centers.

1. Initially, students will be able to access their digital marks sheets through designated websites or a mobile application starting from 10:30 AM on April 20, 2024. To download the marks sheet, students must input their roll and number in the specified fields. For instance, if the roll number is B24-0001 and the number is 0012, candidates should enter: Roll: B24-0001 No. 0012

A. The marks sheet can be obtained from the following websites:

1. https://sebaonline.org

2. resultsassam.nic.in

3. www.indiaresults.com

4. www.results.shiksha

5. www.assam.shiksha

6. exametc.com

7. www.schools9.com

8. assamresult.in

9. www.jagranjosh.com

10. www.vidyavision.com

B. Mobile App: SEBA Results -

This application, developed by Narayani Edusols, can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. It enables both viewing and downloading of marksheets, along with additional features providing supplementary information to students.

(i) As per Government Notification No. AHE202/2020/24 dated May 11, 2020, similar to previous years, educational institutions will facilitate admission to Class XI based on the digital marks sheet, verified through the Results Gazette provided digitally (PDF) to each institution. Physical copies of the Results Gazette will not be distributed to schools. However, the Member Secretary or EDP of SEBA Regional Office will ensure its dissemination among schools in their respective districts through the District WhatsApp group. Candidates' results can also be verified on the SEBA website "sebaonline.org" and through the Mobile App. Any verification inquiries from educational institutions should be directed to the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA).

(ii) The timeline for providing hard copies of the Certificate cum Marks-sheet to successful candidates will be communicated later. Hard copies will not be provided to unsuccessful candidates. However, those wishing to obtain a hard copy of their marks sheet must apply separately at the SEBA office.