Six labourers narrowly escaped a mishap when the boat they were travelling in capsized in Brahmaputra river at Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district.

The incident occurred on Thursday, November 2. The labourers, who were employed in the construction work of the Jogighopa-Goalpara Bridge under the supervision of construction company A.P. Singhlal, were rescued by another boat that was in the vicinity.

The cause of the boat capsizing is currently unknown.

In a dramatic incident earlier in August, approximately 32 passengers narrowly escaped an accident on a ferry boat in Dibang River, Sadia, in Assam's Tinsukia district.

It has been reported that the boat capsized after striking an underwater wooden structure, leading to its sinking. The event took place near Amarpur Ghat, and was promptly noticed by individuals on the river bank.

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