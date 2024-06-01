The bodies of a young woman and a man were discovered on the banks of a river at Barkshetri Banekusi in Nalbari district, raising suspicions of a love-related incident among local residents.

The Nalbari district superintendent of police, Supriyo Das, was present at the scene to oversee the investigation. The woman was eventually identified, though her name has not been disclosed.

According to locals, her family had arrived from Dalbari the previous day.

Two individuals, Sarveshwar Varman (19) and Dhanda Barman (16), both from Bagsa district, are connected to the case as they reside in Dalbari.

The investigation continues as authorities seek to uncover the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death.