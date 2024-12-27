Assam: Bodies of missing couple recovered from Guwahati's Brahmaputra
The bodies of a young man and a woman were recovered from the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati's Garigaon area.
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The bodies of a young man and a woman were recovered from the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati's Garigaon area on the morning of December 27.
Local residents spotted the floating bodies and promptly notified the Jalukbari police.
The bodies of the deceased individuals have been identified as Juhi Das and Hirakjyoti Das. They went missing on December 25.
Further details are awaited.
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