In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of a 60-year-old woman and her 9-year-old granddaughter were found floating in a pond in Jaripuddin, No. 2 Goraimari, under Panbari police station in Bijni.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrabhan Bibi and her granddaughter Chamela Khatun (9), residents of Shilquari in No. 2 Goraimari. The pair had been missing for several days before their bodies were discovered.

Local authorities and villagers are deeply saddened by the incident, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and death.

More details awaited.

Also read: Kangchenjunga Express collides with goods train near Bengal's New Jalpaiguri