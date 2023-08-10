Assam police personnel and Well-known Bodo film character artist, comedian Prajit Narzary popularly known as Taklai arrested on rape charges on August 10.

He was arrested in connection with Kokrajhar Police Station with case No 501/22 under the section of 363 Indian Penal Code added sec 370(I) iv/370 (A) (1), 376 (3) IPC r/w 6 of POCSO Act.



He was accused of raping a minor girl and was on the run for the last few months. He was arrested last evening. He was produced before the Hon'ble Court in Kokrajhar.

Sources claimed that the accused is a popular figure in Assam who have given some notable performance on screen.