As the Rongali Bihu Festival approaches, the Sifung Harimu Affat in Boko has organized a 20-day Bodo Folk Dance Workshop to celebrate the festivities. Sponsored by the Bodo-Kochari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), the workshop will run from April 3 to April 23, 2023, at Bhogdabari LP School Playground in Boko.

The workshop opened with the presence of BKWAC Executive Member Dasarath Boro and ABSU South Kamrup President Sanswarang Basumatary, who took part as chief guests. More than 100 Boro girls and boys have taken part in the workshop, which is being led by seven Bodo Folk Dance masters, including Gyanendra Basumatary.

BKWAC Executive Member Dasarath Boro expressed his enthusiasm about the workshop and said that it is the first time that the council has sponsored a Bodo Folk Dance Workshop in the Kamrup district. The BKWAC has sponsored many workshops in the 22 districts outside the Bodoland Territorial Region to promote Bodo culture.

"We want to develop our Bodo Folk Dances in the South Kamrup area so that they can perform on the world stage," added Dasarath Boro.

ABSU South Kamrup President Sanswarang Basumatary appreciated the initiative taken by the Harimu Affat and BKWAC and said that such programs would help keep the folk culture of the region alive. He also urged boys to participate in the Bodo Folk Dance Workshop and learn how to play traditional Bodo musical instruments like sifung and madol/kham.

The workshop will teach various Bodo traditional folk dances like Bagurumba, Bardwi Sikhila, Mwsaglanai, Dawsedelai, and others, along with how to play the flute and other traditional Bodo musical instruments. Hemanta Boro, General Secretary of South Kamrup Harimu Affat, announced this during the press conference.