Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 25 took several decisions for the preservation and promotion of the Bodo language and literature.

In one of these decisions, the Assam CM gives nod to make Bodo language compulsory for officials posted in Bodo Territorial Region (BTR).

Besides this, the Assam government will give Rs 50 lakh for building Bodo Sahitya Sabha offices in 21 districts.

The other decisions which were taken during the 62nd Annual Conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Rani Khaloisri Fwthar in Patgaon in Kokrajhar district were holding of Higher Secondary (HS) exam in Bodo medium and appointment of Bodo professors and provincializing 10 colleges in BTR.

The Government also decided to grant aid for a dictionary in Bodo, Assamese, Hindi, and English.

⏩Hold HS exam in Bodo medium

⏩Appoint Bodo professors & provincialise 10 colleges in BTR

⏩Bodo language compulsory for officials posted in BTR

⏩₹50 lakh for building Bodo Sahitya Sabha offices in 21 districts

⏩Aid for a dictionary in Bodo, Assamese, Hindi & English pic.twitter.com/blYbRlqqmD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 26, 2023

Meanwhile, with the end of the 62nd session of the central committee, Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), and the 48th session of Kokrajhar district BSS; a new executive committee was formed on February 26.

As per reports, Surat Narzary has been appointed as the new BSS president, while, Nilima Basumatary, Prasanta Boro, and Sitaram Basumatary have been appointed as vice presidents of BSS.

On the other hand, Nilukanta Gayary has been appointed as the new General Secretary of BSS.

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