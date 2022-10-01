In a new inclusion in the education sector of the state of Assam, Bodo medium has been included in Higher Secondary level in schools across the state.

An official notification issued by the school education, Assam, read, “In the public interest and in the academic interest of students belonging to Bodo community and other students inclined to study in Bodo medium, the Governor, Assam is pleased to accord necessary approval for the introduction of the Bodo medium in the Higher Secondary Level consisting of classes XI and XII in the Bodo medium and Mixed (having Bodo medium) Higher Secondary Schools in the state of Assam.”

The notification further reiterated that the order will come into immediate effect until further order.

In a significant decision taken by the Assam Government during their weekly cabinet meeting held on September 6, the cabinet decided to provincialise 10 colleges in the Bodoland Territorial region and additionally introduce the Bodo medium in all Higher Secondary Schools across the state.

It was also decided that the appointment of professors, assistants and associate professors for the Bodo language will be brought outside the ambit of reservation.