Bodo short films actor and digital creator Dilip Narzary (34) has been arrested in a POCSO case involving a 14-year-old minor girl who is an aspiring actress.

Narzary has been arrested in connection with Gossaigaon PS case No 89/24 u/s 376(3)/34 IPC R/W Sec 6 of POCSO Act and produced before the Kokrajhar Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court.

He was sent to 3 days of police custody for further investigation.

Three others including actors Anil Kumar Narzary, Subarna Basumatary, and Dwiden Wary are currently absconding.

According to information, the four individuals allegedly abused the minor girl sexually with promises of giving her role in their films.