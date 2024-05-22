All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) organized a massive rally in Kokrajhar on Tuesday (May 21), honoring the memory of Hiranmoy Khakhlari, who was tragically killed in the Dudhnai incident demanding a fast-tract court trial.

ABSU has firmly demanded the hanging of the culprits, the trial of the incident in a fast-track court, and a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to Hiranmoy Khakhlari's close relatives.

Additionally, they have requested a one-time assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the rape victim associated with the incident. The organization has declared that their agitation will persist until their demands are met and justice is served.

The tragic incident involving Hiranmoy Khakhlari has sparked widespread outrage, with the rally reflecting the community's grief and resolve.

The tribute began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony and the lighting of a lamp at UN Brahma Udyan in Kokrajhar.

This was followed by a significant rally, starting from UN Brahma Park and culminating at the government higher secondary and multipurpose school ground.

The procession was marked by fervent calls for justice, with participants carrying banners and chanting slogans.

ABSU’s president, during the rally, emphasized the urgent need for swift justice to ensure such incidents do not recur. The rally concluded with a strong message to the authorities to act promptly and decisively.