Assam: Bodo students' union calls for 12-hour general strike in BTC, demands protection of fundamental rights
The Bodo students' union in Assam has called for a 12-hour general strike in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), demanding the protection of their fundamental rights.
The Bodo National Students' Union (BONSU) has declared a 12-hour General Strike across all areas of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTC) on October 9, 2023. During this period, all vehicular movement, shops, and markets will remain closed. This protest action comes in response to perceived infringements upon Article 19 of the Indian Constitution and the violation of fundamental rights of the Bodo people during a recent Mass Gathering organized by BONSU in Udalguri district on October 7, 2023.
The Bodo National Students' Union asserts that the district administration of Udalguri has obstructed a peaceful democratic movement for the second time this year, marking a grave violation of democratic principles and constitutional rights. A similar incident had occurred on December 7, 2022.
Expressing their concerns, BONSU believes that such actions by the district administration clearly demonstrate a political bias and undermine the democratic fabric of the region. They view these actions as tantamount to an assault on democracy itself.
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