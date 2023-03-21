The All Bodo Students' Union has raised its voice against government signboards which have been written either in English or Assamese and not in Bodo.

Smearing the signboards with black ink, the ABSU stated that priority should be first given to the Bodo language in BTR, followed by Assamese, and then English.

Notably, the ABSU has demanded that all small and medium business establishments must write signboards in Bodo.

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Further, it demanded that in all urban areas like Kokraghar, Bijni, Kajalgaon and Udaliguri town, all the hoardings written in English must be replaced and written in Bodo, Assamese and English language within one week.

Worth mentioning here, is the language row that erupted after the Bodoland Urban Development department put up signboards written in the English language.

Speaking to the media, the Bodo Students' Union president Dipen Boro said, "We have noticed that some signboards have been written and printed in the English language by the Urban department."

"It is our own concern and also our sentiment as Bodo language has been recognised as one of the languages in the Indian constitution in 2003...and as per the Bodo accord it has become an associate official language of state government," he added.

The student body president also alleged that the director of the urban body violated the official notification from the state government.

