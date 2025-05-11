The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has announced the postponement of its scheduled delegate sitting for the 57th Annual Conference due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

In a press release issued on May 11 from Bodofa House in Kokrajhar, ABSU leadership cited the "emergency like situation" and "war like situation between India and Pakistan" as reasons for delaying the conference that was set to take place on May 12 at Bodoland University.

"At this moment of crucial time, ABSU stands with the nation and always ready to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the nation," the statement read, expressing solidarity with the government and armed forces.

The student organisation has also made a significant offer of support, stating it is "willing to send 10,000 Bodo Youths as Civilian Volunteers for any assistance at Indo-Pak border to protect the nation after proper training in the hour of need."

ABSU President Dipen Boro and General Secretary Khanindra Basumatary signed the statement, which referenced historical precedent for such support. The organisation noted that during the 1999 Kargil War, both ABSU and Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT) leadership had expressed to then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee "the willingness to send volunteers to fight in the Kargil War to safeguard the nation."

The union emphasised its commitment to national security concerns while underscoring its readiness to mobilise community resources if called upon by the government.