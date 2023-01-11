During a review meeting on the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Agreement held in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 10, All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) President Dipen Boro demanded Ranjan Daimary's release.

Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, attended a review meeting on the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Agreement in New Delhi.

Paban Kumar Borthakur, the Chief Secretary to the Assam government, was also present at the meeting, as was BTR CEO Pramod Boro.

Dipen Boro, the President of ABSU, who was also present at the meeting, raised several issues on behalf of the organisation.

Apart from demanding the release of Ranjan Daimary, the founder of the separatist outfit National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), Dipen Boro also demanded that all clauses of the BTR agreement be implemented by 2024.

Boro urged that the agreement be fully implemented by March 31, this year. Aside from Daimary's release, he has also called for the release of all people serving life sentences.



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