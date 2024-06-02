In a remarkable feat for the Bodo community, a selection of traditional culinary delights and handicrafts have clinched the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This landmark recognition serves as a testament to the rich cultural heritage and culinary legacy of the Bodo people, an indigenous group primarily based in the state of Assam, India.

The recently awarded GI tags encompass an array of Bodo offerings:

Aronai: An intricately woven traditional Bodo scarf, symbolizing respect and honor in cultural and ceremonial contexts.

Maibra Jou Bidwi: A staple during Bodo festivities, this traditional rice beer boasts a unique brewing process and distinctive flavor.

Jou Gwran: Renowned for its potent taste and cultural significance, this variant of rice beer is often savored during traditional celebrations.

Jou Gishi: Lighter in taste, this rice beer variation is a common fixture at Bodo social gatherings.

Narzi: A sour delicacy crafted from fermented dried jute leaves, esteemed for both its flavor and nutritional benefits.

Napham: This fermented dry fish product, typically served with rice, is revered for its robust and unmistakable taste.

Ondla: A beloved Bodo delicacy composed of rice flour and chicken, cherished particularly during special occasions.

Gwkha-Gwkhwi: A traditional fare featuring a melange of over a hundred wild green leaves, prepared during the Sankranti festival of Bohag Bihu, celebrated for its unique texture and flavor.

Beyond celebrating the authenticity and uniqueness of these items, the GI tag bestows legal protection against imitation, ensuring that only those from the designated geographical area can utilize the name.