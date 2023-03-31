On the occasion of Bodofa (Father of Bodos) Upendra Nath Brahma's 67th birth anniversary, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko has to Observe it as 'Students Day' after the state government ordered at KK Handique Seminar Hall in college premises on March 31.

On the occasion, a seminar has been organised by the JN College, where Romeo P. Narzary, Dy Chief, Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council took part as a Chief guest.

The seminar has presided over by the vice principal Bijaya Deka. Principal of the college Dr Tapan Dutta also took part in the seminar along with professor Bhairabi Boro, Ansuma Bodosa and students of the college.

Also Read: Assam Government to observe March 31 as 'Students' Day' to celebrate the birth anniversary of Upendra Nath Brahma

The Chief Guest Romeo P. Narzary, Dy Chief, Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council urged the students in his motivational speech that to try their best to achieve their goals.

Narzary also said that find out what qualities you have in yourself, then develop and take good care of them and then you will be a successful person.



By giving an example of the '3 idiots' movie, Narzary added, "be capable, success will come by itself."

In appreciation of the college, Narzary said, "many times I have crossed the college, but when I entered this college today, I am very impressed with the infrastructure."

Narzary also added that under the BTR accord, Bodo medium should be provincialised, but It has not yet been implemented.

ABSU also demand consideration in the percentage for TET and other examinations for Bodo medium students, otherwise, percentage-wise Bodo students cannot compete with Assamese medium students.

"If the government gives us a few years for consideration for Bodo medium students, our students too compete with other medium students after a few years," added Narzary.

Meanwhile, Dr Tapan Dutta, the principal of JN College declared that students of the college soon get swimming coaching on college premises. For this coaching, College signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 'Bogai' a sports cum Cultural Committee that will run the swimming coaching.

"On the other hand, We JN College also sings MoU with Boko Badminton Academy for Badminton coaching, Dream Cricket Academy for Cricket Coaching has already started."

"We also started Gym and Volleyball sports too. By doing all these activities, I want to make my college students with all round successful," added Dr Tapan Dutta, Principal of the college.