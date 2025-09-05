Assam: Bodoland council poll officials complete nomination scrutiny in Kokrajhar

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Elections 2025 in Kokrajhar district has been completed across all 12 constituencies, clearing the way for the next phase of the electoral process.

In Kokrajhar Sadar sub-division, 49 candidates remain in the contest. Among them are 17 in Fakiragram (Open), 7 each in Dotma (ST) and Banargaon (ST), 5 in Debargaon (ST), 8 in Baukhungri (ST), and 5 in Salakati (ST).

Parbatjhora sub-division recorded 9 valid candidates in the Parbatjhora (ST) constituency, while Gossaigaon sub-division saw 57 nominations cleared. The Gossaigaon breakdown includes 17 in Guma (Open), 11 in Srirampur (Open), 10 each in Jamduar (ST) and Soraibil (ST), and 9 in Kachugaon (ST).

One nomination from Guma (Open) was rejected after scrutiny due to errors in the proposer’s electoral roll entries. The absence of the candidate or their representative to resolve the issue led to the paper being declared invalid.

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations ends today, September 5. Voting for the BTC Elections is set for September 22, with the Assam State Election Commission stating that preparations are underway to ensure smooth conduct.