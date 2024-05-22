Bodoland FC is gearing up for the 133rd Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, set to be held from July 26 to August 30 across Kokrajhar, Kolkata, Shillong, Jamshedpur, and Imphal. This year, 24 teams from Asia will compete in the prestigious event.

Coach Daimalu Muchahary shared that this marks Bodoland FC's second participation in the Durand Cup. To bolster their squad, the team will conduct trials to select local players from five districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR): Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri.

The trial schedule is as follows:

• May 26: Kokrajhar

• May 28: Chirang

• May 30: Baksa

• June 1: Tamulpur

• June 3: Udalguri

This initiative aims to nurture local talent and strengthen Bodoland FC for the upcoming tournament.