The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government has approved the inclusion of "Bathouism" as an official option in the religion column of various application forms, marking a significant step for the recognition of the indigenous Bodo faith. This applies to admission forms for educational institutions and key documents like birth and death certificates under the Health & Family Welfare Department.

The decision was finalised during a recent Executive Council (EC) meeting of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The council also resolved to formally request the Registrar General of India (RGI) to recognise Bathouism in the national census. Government departments under BTC and Assam will be instructed to implement the changes.

Bathouism, the traditional faith of the Bodo community, revolves around the worship of Bathou Bwrai, regarded as the supreme deity. The move is seen as a crucial step in preserving the cultural and religious identity of the Bodo people.

The decision has been widely welcomed by Bodo organisations and community leaders, who have long pushed for official recognition. The inclusion is expected to strengthen the distinct religious identity of Bathouism and reaffirm the cultural heritage of the Bodo people.