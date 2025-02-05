The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) was dealt another blow as Hitesh Basumatary resigned from his position as Mushalpur district president on February 5.

In his resignation letter to the district secretary, Basumatary stated: "I do hereby tender my resignation from the position of party's District President and as well as primary membership of Bodoland People's Front (BPF) due to my personal reason."

This development follows the recent exit of BPF Vice President Kampa Borgoyari. Basumatary, a former MLA, made headlines earlier when he faced arrest over allegations of illegal arms possession and attempting to establish a new militant group.

"I would like to thank all my party colleagues and workers for providing me with a platform to have served people," Basumatary wrote in his parting note, urging party workers to "continue their work with grace."