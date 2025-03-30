Dr Anjali Daimari has resigned from her position as Secretary of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and relinquished her primary membership of the party.

In a letter dated March 29, 2025, addressed to BPF President Hagrama Mohilary, Dr Daimari stated her departure was due to "unavoidable personal reasons."

"With due respect, I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of Secretary as well as from the primary membership of Bodoland People's Front (BPF)," wrote Dr. Daimari in her resignation letter.

Daimari expressed gratitude for her time with the party, noting, "It was my privilege to work with you for the interest of the people, though only for a short period."

This resignation follows the recent departure of senior BPF leader Kampa Borgoyari, who previously served as the party's vice-president and deputy chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).