In a step towards advancing modern science education in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) area, the Bodoland Science Education Project was inaugurated on June 30. The initiative, a collaboration between the Department of Education, BTR Administration, and The Agastya International Foundation, aims to promote and enhance scientific learning among students.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Entertainment Auditorium of Bongaigaon Refinery in Dhaligaon, Chirang district. The Bodoland Science Education Project was inaugurated by Assam's Health and Family Welfare, Information and Science Technology Minister, Keshab Mahanta, and BTR Chief, Pramod Boro, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries.

Minister Keshab Mahanta, recognizing the crucial role of educationists in shaping society, emphasized the significance of science education for progress. He expressed his satisfaction with Chirang district achieving the highest pass percentage in Assam's HSLC examination this year, and he extended his best wishes for the educational growth of the BTR.

BTR Chief, Pramod Boro, highlighted the importance of embracing science and technology for all ethnic groups in the region, emphasizing their collective progress in this field.

Under the Bodoland Science Education Project, nine mobile scientific laboratories and 18 motorbikes and scooters equipped with miniature science laboratories were officially launched. These innovative resources, part of the Gyan Swarang Vithangathi scheme, will provide practical training in modern science education to students across 340 educational institutes in nine subdivisions of the BTR.

The event also featured an engaging science exhibition where students from various educational institutions showcased their science models.

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