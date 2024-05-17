The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is set to celebrate 'Bodo Bijwng San, 2024' on 18th May, 2024.

This event marks the introduction of the Bodo language as a medium of instruction in Assam's schools.

It is noteworthy that this change will not disrupt the regular operations of any educational institutions or government offices managed by the BTC.

The council has issued directives to all educational institutions, as well as government and semi-government offices under its jurisdiction, to observe the day appropriately.



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This initiative has received the approval of the Chief Executive Member of the BTC.

Earlier this month, a two-day long golden jubilee celebration of the Luki-Bekeli Bodo Sahitya Sabha, along with annual conferences of Boko Anchalik Boro Jatiya Parishad, Boko Anchalik Bathou Mohaxobha and other Boro organisations took place.

The celebrations ended on May 12 after the open sessions of all the Bodo organizations.

According to the Bodo leaders, the future of the newly formed Kamrup District Boro Sahitya Sabha depends on the speeches or actions taken over the political decisions taken by the district committees of their organizations created confusion among the people by the chief guest, Central Boro Sahitya Sabha Secretary Nilkanta Goyari, at the opening ceremony.