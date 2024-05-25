Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), on May 25, announced revised timings for all government, provincialised, and private elementary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in light of the severe heatwave conditions prevailing across the region.

In an order issued by the Office of the Director of Education, BTR, Kokrajhar, the new timings will be effective from May 27, 2024, until further notice. The decision has been taken to protect students from the extreme afternoon heat and ensure a conducive learning environment.

The revised school timings are now set as follows: Lower Primary Schools will operate from 7:30 am to 11:00 am, Upper Primary Schools will be in session from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, and Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools will run from 7:30 am to noon.

The order cited the continuous rise in mercury levels and the prevailing scorching heat as the primary reasons behind the rescheduling of school timings.

Authorities have urged parents, students, and school administrations to take necessary precautions and remain hydrated during the heatwave conditions.