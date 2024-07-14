Bodoland Tourism has clinched the esteemed 'Best Decoration Award' at the Travel Tourism Fair (TTF) Kolkata, hosted by India's Biggest Travel Show Network.

Jayanta Sarma, the Council Head of the Department (CHD) of BTR Tourism, expressed immense pride on behalf of the Department of Tourism, Government of BTR. He remarked, "This prestigious award underscores our commitment to showcasing Bodoland's rich natural beauty and cultural heritage on national and international levels."

Sarma highlighted the award's significance in elevating Bodoland's profile, expecting a considerable boost in tourism and the local economy. He emphasized that such recognition will attract more visitors eager to explore Bodoland's unique offerings.

The award ceremony at TTF Kolkata recognized Bodoland Tourism for its outstanding display and presentation, reinforcing its status as a must-visit destination.