The Bodoland University is set to organize its first-ever Bodoland International Knowledge Festival from February 27 in collaboration with the Bodoland Territorial Region administration. The four-day event aims to promote knowledge exchange, solution sharing, and partnership building for achieving social development priorities as well as key Sustainable Development Goals in the region.

The festival will be attended by around 300 invited delegates from all over India and 35 foreign delegates from 14 other nations, including Nobel Laureate Prof. Muhammad Yunus from Bangladesh. The event will also be graced by Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimari, and RK Ranjan Singh, the Union Minister of State for Education & External Affairs, along with Vice Chancellors of five universities.

According to BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, the festival is one of the biggest events held by the BTR and aims to promote Kokrajhar and the BTR as centres of learning, knowledge exchange, and tourism. He stated, "Through this Knowledge Festival, we hope to foster a culture of dialogue and participatory priority-setting for solving issues of current human society that would foster a scientific temperament to solve social and economic issues of the society in a post-conflict scenario."

The Bodoland International Knowledge Festival's theme is the accomplishment of crucial SDG 2030 social development priorities in modern BTR and the global community. The festival would capture the information exchange, knowledge-action-reflection, and ongoing learning of many communities of practice in BTR.

Over 10,000 participants, including students, researchers, entrepreneurs, farmers, teachers, and politicians, are expected to take an active part in the festival. The Bodoland International Knowledge Festival aims to create a platform for knowledge exchange, partnerships, and solutions for social development and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in the region and beyond.