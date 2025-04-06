Bodoland University successfully hosted a one-day international symposium titled “Preserving and Promoting Indigenous Knowledge: Connecting People – The Revitalization of Indigenous Knowledge Systems in Northeast India” on April 5, 2025. The event was sponsored by the North Eastern Council (NEC), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER), and witnessed participation from esteemed delegates across Northeast India and Bhutan.

The symposium was formally inaugurated by Prof. B.L. Ahuja, Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University, who also chaired the session. The event emphasized the urgent need to document, preserve, and integrate indigenous knowledge systems into mainstream developmental and educational frameworks, with particular focus on sustainability, cultural integration, and community development.

Distinguished participants from Bhutan included Mr. Dawa Penjor, Secretary General of the Bhutan-India Friendship Association; Mr. Kamal Pradhan, Vice President of the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce & Industries; and Ms. Kamala Nepal, Managing Director of Alliance International Travels.

Key Indian representatives included Ms. R. Lalrodingi, Director of Tourism and OSD to the Chief Minister of Mizoram; Ms. Adela Moa, Director of Art & Culture; Dr. Soumitra Mishra, senior NEC official; Dr. Sujata Dutta Hazarika, Senior Regional Director of IGNOU, Kolkata; and Ms. Pami Brahma, Secretary, Department of Tourism, BTC, among others.

In his keynote address, Mr. Raju Narzary, social activist and General Secretary of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), highlighted the exceptional relevance of indigenous knowledge in interpreting natural ecosystems and promoting sustainable livelihoods. He also stressed the importance of its documentation and practical integration into daily life.

A multi-disciplinary team from Bodoland University unveiled a strategic framework aimed at embedding indigenous knowledge into academic syllabi and community outreach programs. The team proposed innovative models to enhance the economic potential of indigenous knowledge holders. Additionally, Dr. Amar Deep Soren from B. Borooah College, Guwahati, presented a compelling discourse on the significance of traditional medicine and its roots in indigenous wisdom.

Key themes explored during the symposium included ecological sustainability, cultural preservation, eco-tourism, and grassroots empowerment. In the closing session, Ms. R. Lalrodingi and Dr. Birphung Narzary, Joint Registrar of Bodoland University, jointly called for greater collaboration across institutions, government bodies, and communities to ensure the enduring legacy of indigenous knowledge systems.