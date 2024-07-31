In a tragic turn of events, the Arunachal Pradesh police have recovered the body of a 12-year-old student from Sadiya, who was abducted by a kidnapping gang.

The victim, whose identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, was discovered buried in the dense jungles of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to authorities, the kidnapping gang had demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh for the release of the student. Despite intensive search operations and efforts to negotiate with the abductors, the situation ended in tragedy.

This incident has sent shockwaves in the region.

Earlier, two Arunachali men, suspected of abducting the boy were arrested on July 30.

The operation was led by the Tezu police in Arunachal Pradesh conducted in collaboration with the Sadiya Regional Gorkha Students Union,

The two arrested suspects identified as Najuso Tamai and Gobin Tamang have been linked to multiple previous offences, heightening the urgency and intensity of the search.

Also read: Arunachal: 2 arrested on charges of abducting 12-year-old boy from Assam's Sadiya