The body of one of the three labourers trapped in the illegal rat hole mining in Ledo's Tikok West has been recovered after 8 days.

The operation was launched again today through SDRF /NDRF since morning.

Meanwhile, the team has also intensified its hunt to locate the remaining missing persons.

It is to be mentioned here that three people have remained trapped inside an illegal rat-hole mine in Assam's Tinsukia district since Many 26.

The incident took place in Ledo's Tikok West mining site between Bargolai and Namdang areas around 12.30 am on Sunday, May 26.



Also Read: Assam: Three coal miners trapped inside illegal mine for third day



"Three coal miners are trapped inside the illegal rat-hole mine after the landslide in Patkai hills, " officials said.

Among those trapped is Dawa Cherpa from Bhojpur in Nepal and two workers are from Meghalaya, identified as John and Fenaal," he added.

In total, four coal workers were engaged in procuring illegal coal from the rat-hole mine, the official said.

"Three of them went inside the mine and the fourth one was assisting in coal transportation. Suddenly, a landslide occurred, which trapped the three workers inside the mine. "It has been suspected that they died inside the coal mine but we cannot say it until we get their bodies," the official said. The administration is carrying out a rescue operation at the moment and several agencies are being called in to assist, he added.