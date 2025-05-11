Authorities discovered a body in the Basistha area of Guwahati on Sunday that is believed to be that of a 10-year-old child reported missing on May 10.

Police sources confirm that the body was recovered early Sunday and matches the description of a child who was reported missing from Jayanagar Chariali on Saturday evening.

The missing person report was filed at the Dispur Police Station after the child disappeared while the mother was at work. The family, residents of the Borbari area, became alarmed when the child did not return home.

The mother, who works at a local dry cleaning establishment, was reportedly at her workplace when the disappearance occurred.

Police officials have urged anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

More details awaited.