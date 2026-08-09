Assam: Body of missing 42-year-old woman recovered in Cachar, probe launched

The body of a 42-year-old woman, who had reportedly been missing since Thursday, was recovered from a drain at Punikhal near the East Devipur cremation ground under the Dholai Assembly constituency in Assam’s Cachar district, prompting a police investigation.

The deceased was identified as Tapati Sharma, wife of priest Rabindra Chakraborty and a resident of the East Gazalghat area. According to reports, Sharma had been missing since last Thursday. Her family members and local residents had searched several locations but were unable to trace her.

The incident came to light after a person spotted the body of a woman in a drain at Punikhal. Following the discovery, a large number of local residents gathered at the site.

Police from Dholai Police Station reached the spot after receiving information about the recovery and retrieved the body. It was subsequently sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The circumstances leading to Sharma’s death remain unclear. Police are investigating the case, while the exact cause of death is expected to be determined after the post-mortem examination and further investigation.

The recovery has caused concern among residents of the area as police continue to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.