Assam: Body of missing 55-year-old man recovered from Boko River
The body of a man reported missing since yesterday, November 15 afternoon was recovered from the Boko River today, November 16. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Harmohan Kalita, a resident of Bakarapara in Boko.
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Story highlights
- Kalita's body found in Boko River after a day of being missing.
- Community shocked and saddened by Kalita's death.
- SDRF crucial in recovering Kalita's body promptly.
The body of a man reported missing since yesterday, November 15 afternoon was recovered from the Boko River today, November 16. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Harmohan Kalita, a resident of Bakarapara in Boko.
According to officials, the body was discovered behind the Bako Forest Office, prompting immediate response from the Boko Police. Subsequently, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out the recovery operation.
Kalita had reportedly gone missing around 3 p.m on November 15 following which a search was initiated. Authorities are conducting further inquiry to determine the circumstances leading to his death.
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