Assam: Body of missing 55-year-old man recovered from Boko River

The body of a man reported missing since yesterday, November 15 afternoon was recovered from the Boko River today, November 16. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Harmohan Kalita, a resident of Bakarapara in Boko.



According to officials, the body was discovered behind the Bako Forest Office, prompting immediate response from the Boko Police. Subsequently, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out the recovery operation.



Kalita had reportedly gone missing around 3 p.m on November 15 following which a search was initiated. Authorities are conducting further inquiry to determine the circumstances leading to his death.