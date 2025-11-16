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Assam: Body of missing 55-year-old man recovered from Boko River

Assam: Body of missing 55-year-old man recovered from Boko River

The body of a man reported missing since yesterday, November 15 afternoon was recovered from the Boko River today, November 16. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Harmohan Kalita, a resident of Bakarapara in Boko.

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Assam: Body of missing 55-year-old man recovered from Boko River
Story highlights
  • Kalita's body found in Boko River after a day of being missing.
  • Community shocked and saddened by Kalita's death.
  • SDRF crucial in recovering Kalita's body promptly.

The body of a man reported missing since yesterday, November 15 afternoon was recovered from the Boko River today, November 16. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Harmohan Kalita, a resident of Bakarapara in Boko.


According to officials, the body was discovered behind the Bako Forest Office, prompting immediate response from the Boko Police. Subsequently, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out the recovery operation.


Kalita had reportedly gone missing around 3 p.m on November 15  following which a search was initiated. Authorities are conducting further inquiry to determine the circumstances leading to his death.

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Nov 16, 2025
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