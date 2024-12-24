The body of a missing railway contractor was recovered on Tuesday and six persons, including five former militants, were arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, a police officer said.

The body of Ratan Dutta, reported missing by his family since December 19, was found inside the Dhanshiri-Daldali forests, SP Sanjeev Kumar Saikia said.

During the investigation, it was confirmed that Dutta had been kidnapped and his family received ransom demand, Saikia said.



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''One former militant was detained initially on suspicion, with four others apprehended later. They confessed to kidnapping and killing Dutta. They carried it out at the instruction of a business associate of Dutta, who has also been arrested,'' the SP said.

Prima facie, the crime was a result of business animosity, he said, adding, further investigation is underway.