The body of missing journalist Abdur Rauf Alamgir of Boko was found floating in the Kulsi River on June 26.

Just days ago, on June 24, Abdur Rauf Alamgir was reportedly abducted from Jambari in Boko, a locality situated in Assam's Kamrup (Rural) district. Since his disappearance, anxious anticipation filled the air, leaving family members, friends, and the community in deep concern.

The unsettling mystery took a grim turn when the lifeless body of Abdur Rauf Alamgir emerged from the waters of the Kulsi River near Jambari in Boko. Local residents, while going about their daily activities, were the first to spot the tragic sight, immediately alerting the authorities.

The body was then carefully transported for post-mortem examination, commencing a crucial step in determining the cause of the journalist's death.

Questions now have arisen regarding the circumstances surrounding Abdur Rauf Alamgir's death. While the investigation is in its preliminary stages, the locals have expressed strong suspicions of foul play, suggesting a premeditated act of violence.

As the news spreads throughout the community, concern lingers over the identity of the deceased. Requests for confirmation have been raised, seeking official validation that the recovered body indeed belongs to Abdur Rauf Alamgir.