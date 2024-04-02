In a tragic turn of events following the Brahmaputra boat accident near Hatsingimari, the body of one of the missing passengers has been found.

The recovered body, identified as that of an elderly man named Kubad Hussain, was discovered floating in the waters of the Brahmaputra in Bangladesh's Khewarsar area.

Kubad Hussain, along with 8-year-old Samen Mondal, went missing after the boat capsized on Sunday while ferrying passengers from Kali Alga Ghat to Nepur Alga Charanchal.

Despite efforts, Samen Mondal remains missing, adding to the anguish of the ongoing rescue operation.

The district administration of South Salmara Mankas is reportedly coordinating efforts to repatriate Kubad Hussain's body back home.

The boat accident, which occurred on March 31 near Hatsingimari, sent shockwaves through the community. Eyewitnesses recount a sudden capsize amid otherwise routine travels, prompting a frantic rescue effort.

Local fishermen and authorities promptly responded to the distress call, with reports of a child named Jubair being rescued from the waters. However, concerns persist for the safety of other passengers yet to be located.

The incident has underscored the perilous nature of navigating the Brahmaputra River, sparking renewed attention to safety measures in the region.