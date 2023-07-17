The body of the youth that went missing in Siloni River in Assam’s Karbi Anglong was found at Longso Kangthu Eco-Tourism Park on the morning of July 17.

Officials from the forest department in charge of the park discovered the body of the young man, named Abhinash Roy, floating in the river's danger zone.

After finding the corpse, the forest officials informed the Manja Police Station.

Abhinash, a resident of Diphu's ASEB community, visited the eco-tourism park on Sunday (July 16) with several friends, but as they were taking a bath, he unfortunately fell into the river's danger zone, according to his pals.

It needs mention here that Abhinash was working at a private business establishment in Diphu.