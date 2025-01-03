The body of an unidentified man was found in the Buridehing River near Malung Gaon on Friday afternoon, under the jurisdiction of Margherita police station in Tinsukia district.

Ledo Police Outpost officials recovered the body, which has been sent to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The man, approximately five feet tall, was wearing a yellow T-shirt, a grey jacket, and pyjamas. His identity remains unknown, and the body is being kept in the Tinsukia Civil Hospital morgue.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about the deceased to contact the Ledo Police Outpost.