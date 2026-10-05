Assam: Body of unidentified woman found in paddy field in Assam’s Nagaon amid poll campaign

An unidentified woman was found dead in a field at Garaimari in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday, October 5 with police beginning an investigation to establish her identity and the circumstances surrounding her death.

The body was spotted by local residents who had gone out for their morning walk. After noticing the woman lying in the field, residents gathered at the spot and alerted the police.

A team from Jajori Police Station reached the location and recovered the body. The deceased has not yet been identified, and police have not disclosed details regarding the circumstances leading to her death.

The incident comes amid the ongoing campaign for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election. However, there is no confirmed information at this stage linking the woman's death to the election campaign.

Police are conducting further inquiries to identify the deceased and determine the exact cause and circumstances of her death. The body has been taken into custody as part of the investigation, and further details are awaited.