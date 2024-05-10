In a chilling discovery, the lifeless body of a youth was found in the bustling area of Fancy Bazar in Guwahati. The grim scene unfolded in Patodia Market, sending shockwaves through the locality as authorities scramble to unravel the mystery shrouding the incident.

The identity of the deceased youth remains a puzzle, adding to the intrigue of the situation. Blood clots were discovered both at the door of a nearby building owner's residence and scattered across the floor, hinting at a potentially violent encounter.

Local residents were left unnerved by the unsettling turn of events, with speculation running rife about the circumstances leading to the tragic demise. Law enforcement swiftly cordoned off the area, launching a thorough investigation into the incident.

Details surrounding the youth's untimely death are scarce at present, as authorities work tirelessly to piece together the events leading up to the fateful discovery. The community waits with bated breath for answers, grappling with the shock of such a grim occurrence in their midst.