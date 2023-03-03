A body of a young person was recovered from a flyover between Guwahati Club and Stadium road in the city, said reports.

As per reports, the body of the young person was recovered last night (March 3) under mysterious circumstances laying on the flyover's pavement.

Meanwhile, the identity of the youth has been established by the police to be Lutfur Rahman, a resident of Assam’s Goalpara district.

The reports also claimed that the victim, Rahman, was missing for some time. However, authorities believe that he was murdered, and his body was dumped on the flyover.

There were obvious indications of an assault and injuries on the deceased's body that showed that Rahman has been murdered.

In the meantime, Guwahati's Paltanbazar Police have taken up the case and started an inquiry, and sent the body for a post-mortem.