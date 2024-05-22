Farmers in Bokakhat have achieved a significant milestone through relentless hard work and determination. The Brihangam Farmer Producer Group (FPC) of Bokakhat has successfully exported pumpkins worth Rs 6 crore to various states, fulfilling their earlier announcement. This achievement, initially reported three months ago, originated from the Kuruwahahi panchayat area.

In a celebratory visit, Bokakhat MLA and state agriculture minister Atul Bora arrived in Jogania village to witness the dispatch of pumpkin-laden trucks heading to other states. Minister Bora symbolically raised a red flag, marking this momentous occasion and personally acknowledging the farmers' success in his home constituency.

Minister Bora expressed his excitement and pride as he observed the flourishing pumpkin produce in several panchayat areas, including Kuruwabahi, Disai, Moridhansiri, and North Mahura. This event underscores the significant agricultural progress and dedication of Bokakhat's farming community.



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